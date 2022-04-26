CYPRESS-FAIRBANKS, Texas (CW39) The Cypress-Fairbanks Independent School District human resources department has invited prospective employees interested in becoming a part of an exciting future with Cypress-Fairbanks ISD to attend the districtwide Career Fair.

It’s set for April 28 from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. and doors open at 3:45 p.m. that day. It’s going to be at the Berry Center (8877 Barker Cypress Road).

The theme for the meet-and-greet Career Fair is “CFISD is Seeking the Best Talent to Help Us Bring Out the Best in Our Students.” The event will feature administrators from district campuses and departments who will interact with prospective teachers and employees interesting in joining a flourishing yet close-knit learning community that has a vision to

LEAD: Learn. Empower. Achieve. Dream.

Dr. Abe Lozano, then the principal at Holbrook Elementary School, speaks with a guest at the CFISD Career Fair in April 2019. Now the principal at Watkins Middle School, Lozano will be among numerous district campus and department administrators in attendance at the meet-and-greet fair, to be held April 28 at the Berry Center. The fair returns as an in-person event for the first time since 2019.

CFISD, the third-largest school district in Texas and 22nd-largest in the nation, has more than 17,000 employees, making it one of the largest employers in northwest Harris County. The district is committed to developing each employee into the most effective catalyst for student success.

The human resources department hired more than 1,000 teachers in the 2021-2022 school year and is seeking qualified and certified teaching candidates for the 2022-2023 school year. CFISD offers a competitive salary and benefits package, with a starting teacher salary of $58,500 (2021-2022).

The district is in critical need of filling positions in the following areas:

bilingual teachers;

special education teachers;

secondary mathematics teachers;

secondary science teachers;

secondary English teachers;

LIFE Skills teachers;

Adaptive Behavior teachers;

nurses;

diagnosticians;

speech pathologists;

librarians; and

career and technical education instructors.

Departments represented at the Career Fair are expected to include, but not be limited to:

CFISD police department;

maintenance department;

operations (custodians) department;

transportation department;

Berry Center (part-time event staff);

substitute office;

community programs; and

paraeducators (e.g. clinical assistants and instructional aides).

For more information, visit the Career Fair webpage on the CFISD website.