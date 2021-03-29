Comcast brings additional jobs to Houston market

POMPANO BEACH, FL – FEBRUARY 13: A Comcast sign is seen at one of their centers on February 13, 2014 in Pompano Beach, Florida. Today, Comcast announced a $45-billion offer for Time Warner Cable. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

HOUSTON (CW39) If you are looking for a job, Comcast is a company you may want to consider. They are looking to hire 60 sales professionals soon.

WHAT: Comcast is expanding its current sales organization strategy in Houston. The recruitment and interview process will begin immediately with the goal to fill 60 Customer Experience positions.

WHERE: Apply Online – www.comcastcareers.com

MORE: The Customer Experience Representative is responsible for promoting and selling Company products and services that are both current and emerging. Uses a consultative sales approach to ensure customers receive the best value. Must be customer-focused individuals, able to communicate effectively and display a professional and positive demeanor. Works on straight forward tasks using established procedures.

“Bringing 60 jobs to Houston represents the continued commitment to our customers and the city of Houston,” said Michael Bybee, director of external communications for Comcast’s Houston Region. “I know the investments we’re making and the jobs we are creating will have a positive impact on our customers.”