Company looking to fill one-thousand jobs immediately in Houston area

HOUSTON (CW39) Job seekers, Aimbridge Hospitality is looking to fill 1,000 open positions in 58 of their Houston area properties on April 13, 14, and 15.

Positions will be available across Housekeeping, Food and Beverage, Front Office, Management, and Supervisory roles in branded properties, including Hyatt, Marriott International, Hilton, IHG, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, and more. Strict COVID-19 protocols will be in place to ensure safety, with pre-registration via QR code encouraged and on-site greeters assisting in the smooth running of the events. Everyone who attends will be interviewed, and offers will be made on the spot, with all candidate paperwork to be finished entirely online to facilitate a seamless process.

WHO:                         Aimbridge Hospitality

WHAT:                       Hiring Event to fill 1,000 open positions across 58 Hotels in the Houston area

WHEN:                       10:00 AM – 3:00 PM; to register go to Job Fair | Aimbridge Hospitality

WHERE: April 13, 2021
                                    Embassy Suites by Hilton Houston Energy Corridor
                                    11730 Katy Freeway
                                    Houston, TX 77079
                                    281-531-7300

