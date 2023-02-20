HOUSTON (KIAH) Houston residents and students seeking new job opportunities are invited to attend the Midway Works Job Fair, hosted by CITYCENTRE, a premier mixed-use development in West Houston. This exciting event will take place on February 27 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at The Moran Meeting & Events Center, where job seekers will have the opportunity to meet with a variety of retailers, restaurants, and businesses to explore both part-time and full-time positions.

To get started online, check out more about the Midway Works Job Fair and CITYCENTRE, by visit ing the official CITYCENTRE website at https://www.citycentrehouston.com/event/midwayworks-job-fair.

CITYCENTRE is home to a variety of unique businesses, and the Midway Works Job Fair is the perfect chance for job seekers to discover their dream job. Attendees will have the opportunity to meet with representatives from:

Allen Edmonds

Epic-Cycles

Hemline

Midway

Par Pacific

Brahmin

The General Public

Bowl & Barrel

Lily Rain

The Moran

These businesses are eager to hire and match the right applicants to their open positions.

Guests are encouraged to bring their resume and portfolio to participate in on-site applications and interviews. There is no preregistration necessary, and a business casual dress code is recommended but not required.

The Midway Works Job Fair is an excellent opportunity for job seekers to kickstart their career in a dynamic and growing community. The event promises to be a rewarding experience for those seeking new job opportunities in Houston. Don’t miss out on this fantastic opportunity to discover your dream job in Houston!