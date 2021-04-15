Dog need a job? Busch wants to pay your pooch $20,000 to be brew taster

Jobs

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CW39 HOUSTON NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

GET THE NEW CW39 APP

Weather Headlines - Adam Krueger

Carwash forecast - Star Harvey

7-day forecast - Star Harvey

High temperatures Thursday - Adam Krueger

Radar History

Mick Jagger and Dave Grohl team up for a pandemic anthem

Hey Houston! Children's Museum Houston needs your vote

Spring Into Car Care 1

Rain levels through Friday - Star Harvey

ERCOT Weather Power Request - Meteorologist Adam Krueger Responds

Best Places To Bike

Apollo 13 Exhibit - Part 2- Sharron Melton

Gas Price Forecast

LOL Maggie and Star - Leduc Chocolates - Houston Happens 04102021

Houston Happens - Maggie Flecknoe and Star Harvey 04102021

Pentagon investigating UFO images - Mystery Wire

Active 2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season Expected

(NEXSTAR) – Anheuser-Busch is hiring, but humans need not apply!

The beer giant is looking to hire a “true expert” to be its new CTO — chief tasting officer — of its Busch Dog Brew, an alcohol-free, bone broth beverage for canines. And the salary is $20,000.

The company introduced the dog brew last year as “the perfect opportunity to crack a cold one with their favorite canine companion,” and the first batch sold out in only 24 hours.

“The reaction to Busch Dog Brew’s release last year was so overwhelmingly positive that we knew we had a big challenge in Year 2 to keep the momentum going,” Daniel Blake, Anheuser-Busch’s vice president of value bands, said in a statement. “We’re excited to give one qualified canine a real, paying job and to tap into their insider knowledge of our target consumer to expand Busch Dog Brew in 2021!”

Along with the $20,000, the Busch Dog Brew taste tester job comes with benefits, including pet insurance and “stock options” in the form of Busch Dog Brew made with pork bone broth.

The company, saying “don’t be fooled by comedic portrayal in the film,” is seeking to expand its “Senior Leadership Team to include a four-legged member with a discerning palate.”

In addition to taste testing, the job responsibilities include quality control and being a product ambassador and “featured content creator on Busch’s social channels.”

Also, the prospective CTO must have an outstanding sense of smell and must be a “very good” boy or girl. Proficiency in English is preferred but not required.  

As part of its search for the “top dog,” Busch released a recruitment film starring Busch Guy and prospective applicants.

To apply, post a picture of your dog on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter along with their qualifications at #BuschCTOcontest. For additional details on how to apply, visit Busch.com/CTO 

Share this story

Popular

FOLLOW CW39

tiktok cw39houston

FEATURED STORIES

More Featured

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

More NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

ZIP RECRUITER

Local Headlines

More Local

Don't Miss