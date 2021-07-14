DREAM JOB: Get paid for happiness!

HOUSTON (CW39) – We hear the phrase “money can’t buy happiness” but can happiness get you paid? Well according to HighSpeedInternet.com, it can! In fact, they’re looking to hire a Chief of Happiness Officer to pursue whatever they love to do online. Whether you’re a social-media innovator or online gaming maven, CHO position applies to any activity you can do on the internet. If you’re selected, HighSpeedInternet.com team will pay you $5,000, along with a year’s worth internet service.

As the CHO, you’ll spend one week doing whatever you wish but it must be done on your home Wi-Fi connection. HighSpeedInternet.com will coordinate upgrades for your Wi-Fi and you’ll have to take three speed tests after your connection is upgraded. Once your week as CHO is up, you’ll let the team know how the upgraded connection helped you pursue your passion. The executive duties as CHO includes:

Stream your favorite TV show or movie

Play online video games

Stream your favorite music or podcast series

Stay fit with smart exercise equipment

Try an online course in something new

Work on a creative project

Host livestreams

Post to social media

Online shopping

You also could do something online that the HighSpeedInternet.com team didn’t think of because you’re the boss!

You must be 18 years or older and be qualified to work in the United States to apply for the Chief of Happiness position. The COH will be announced on the HighSpeedInternet.com social media accounts on August 2nd. HighSpeedInternet.com experts say they love helping customers find the best internet service and can point them to the best deals in their area. To apply for the Chief of Happiness position, click this link.