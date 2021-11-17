Fort Bend County hosting hiring events for new deputies, officers and dispatchers

HOUSTON (KIAH) – The Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office says it needs a few good men and women on their public safety teams.

That’s why they’re hosting several hiring events for officers starting Nov. 17– 19. Sheriff Eric Fagan says FBCSO is accepting applications to fill several positions which includes patrol deputies, detention officers, and 911 dispatchers.

The first FBCSO hiring event is Thursday, Nov. 17 at 10 a.m. or 6 p.m. at the GGLE Academy on 1521 Eugene Heimann Cir. in Richmond. During this hiring event, there will be onsite testing for each time slot. FBCSO said interested candidates can schedule their test by scanning a QR code.

Join us this Wednesday, Nov. 17 at 10 a.m. or 6 p.m. for the FBCSO Hiring Event. Choose one of two onsite testing times at 10 a.m. or 6 p.m. Arrive one hour prior to testing time, doors open one hour early and space is limited. To schedule your test, scan the QR code.#jobs pic.twitter.com/HeXQoNVLPN — FBCSO Texas (@FBCSO) November 16, 2021

The FBCSO hiring expo is Friday Nov. 19 at 10 a.m. and Saturday, Nov. 20 at 4 p.m. at the Gus George Law Enforcement Academy located at 1521 Eugene Heimann Circle, Richmond, TX. Interest applicants should scan the following QR code to register:

“While we’re fortunate to have applicants interested in sworn peace officer positions, our biggest needs are in Detention and Telecommunications,” Sheriff Eric Fagan said. “Our needs are growing with the county, and we need to keep up by recruiting qualified candidates with a passion to protect and serve.”

FBCSO say this year’s recruitment campaign is the Sheriff’s office’s mission, which is “Keep Fort Bend Safe”. For more information on upcoming hiring events and career opportunities, click this link.