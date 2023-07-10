GALVESTON, Texas (KIAH) – Need a job in Galveston or just want to make some money? Head to the island for a chance to get hired this month.

Programs Job Fair and Hiring event is free and open to the public, will focus on the following industries:

Electrical and electronics.

Welding and instrumentation.

Heating, ventilation, air conditioning.

Refrigeration, cosmetology, and health care.

Employers available the day of the event include ExxonMobil, Valero Texas City Refinery, University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston, INEOS, the city of Galveston, and more.

The event will be on July 27, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., in the Abe and Annie Seibel Wing, located at the college’s main campus at 4015 Avenue Q in Galveston. Applicants are encouraged to bring multiple copies of their resume.