Galveston ISD and Galveston Chamber hosting job fair this week

GALVESTON (CW39) Job seekers listen up! Galveston ISD and The Galveston Chamber are hosting a job fair this week on the island.

As a part of the WORK Galveston County project (WGC project), the Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce and Galveston ISD will host the Galveston Island Job Fair on Tuesday, May 18 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the GISD Scott Building located at 4116 Avenue N.

The event is free and open to all job seekers. Ball High school students will be dismissed during a class period in order to attend.


Galveston Island Job Fair:
Tuesday, May 18
9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Scott Building
4116 Avenue N
Galveston, TX 77550


Employers looking to hire are encouraged to participate. Businesses wanting to take part should call the chamber office at 409.763.5326 for information. Registration is free.


Local business that have already committed to participation and will be hiring at the event include Pleasure Pier, Moody Gardens, Whataburger, Landrys Inc., Right at Home, Pennies Tex Mex Take Out, Maid in Galveston, Sodexo, Four Points by Sheraton, West End Marina, Mosquito Caf, Kites Unlimited, Galveston Country Club, U.S. Army Recruiting, Tremont House, Doubletree by Hilton Galveston and more…

