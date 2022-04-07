GALVESTON, Texas (KIAH) — The Galveston Police Department is looking for new candidates to add to the force and will hold a job fair to find some new recruits.

The job fair will take place on Saturday, April 9 from noon to 5 p.m. at the 4700 block of Broadway (Ave. J) in Galveston.

Even though this is a recruitment event, GPD will have many assets on location such as the Patrol Officers, Galveston S.W.A.T., Criminal Investigators, Marine Dive Team, Special Response Group (S.R.G), Crisis Negotiation Team, Mounted Patrol Officers, Tele-communications Officers, Identification Officers, Motors Division, and so much more.

Some of the positions that are available are: Peace Officer, Tele-Communications Officer, Civilian Investigative Assistant, Animal Control Officer, Records Clerk, and Administrative Assistant.

There will also be numerous demonstrations, a free lunch, and photograph opportunities with the men and women of GPD. Applicants will be entered into a raffle for great prizes.

For more information, call GPD at 409-765-3702.