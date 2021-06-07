Get a job Monday in the Houston area!

Upswing in Dining Out and To-Go Prompts June 7 Hiring Day

HOUSTON (CW39) More than 300 career opportunities available at local Texas Roadhouse and Bubba’s 33 locations.

As local diners enthusiastically return to their favorite restaurants, Texas Roadhouse and Bubba`s 33 are staffing up. Monday, June 7, all Houston locations will host the first-ever hiring event to fill more than 300 full and part-time positions.

Texas Roadhouse and Bubbas 33 offer rewarding and fun career opportunities complete with competitive pay, based on experience. The restaurants believe in putting people-first and promote from within. The company encourages "Roadies" to love what they do today and prepare for tomorrow through extensive training and unlimited opportunities for advancement. In 2020, Texas Roadhouse spent more than $20 million in Covid Pay, Covid relief, and bonuses for employees.

Texas Roadhouse and Bubbas 33 are doing in-person interviews with all interested applicants. Interviews can be scheduled online at https://texasroadhouse.jobdetails.io/hiringday/

To reserve an interview time, register online in advance. Interviews will take place on Monday, June 7, at each participating location.

Texas Roadhouse is a full-service, casual dining concept known for its hand-cut steaks, fall-off-the-bone ribs and comfortable, down-home atmosphere. The menu also features an assortment of ribs, chicken, salads, hamburgers, and vegetables. Most selections include two made-from-scratch side items and unlimited fresh-baked bread and peanuts.

Bubba`s 33 serves up a variety of menu options featuring made-from-scratch stone-baked pizza, fresh, never-frozen big bold burgers, a signature bacon-grind burger, fresh wings, hand-breaded tenders, lasagna, marinated ribeye and ice-cold beer. With a dining room and open-air garage bar, the casual dining family restaurant features upbeat music, music videos, and for sports fans, wall-to-wall TVs.

Texas Roadhouse and Bubba`s 33 are proud to be equal opportunity employers. We encourage and welcome all interested applicants to apply.

Based in Louisville, Kentucky, Texas Roadhouse opened its doors in 1993 and has more than 611 locations in 49 states and 10 countries. The family-friendly restaurant is famous for hand-cut steaks, made-from-scratch sides, fresh-baked bread, and a lively atmosphere. In 2018, Texas Roadhouse was named one of Americas Best Large Employers by Forbes. Texas Roadhouse was also recognized by Newsweek as one of Americas Best Customer Service restaurants in the Casual Dining category in 2019. For more information, visit www.texasroadhouse.com.

Bubbas 33 serves up a variety of menu options featuring handcrafted pizza, bold burgers, and ice-cold beer. The first Bubbas 33 opened in Fayetteville, North Carolina in 2013. Bubbas 33 staff is dedicated to fun and providing the best service in town. In 2017, Nations Restaurant News recognized Bubba`s 33 with the Hot Concept Award.

For more information, visit www.bubbas33.com.

