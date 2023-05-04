Jobs include flight attendants, customer service reps, ramp agents, as well as maintenance technicians and more

HOUSTON (CW39) 50,000 jobs! That’s what United wants to offer the nation as it expands its work force. And today in Houston, you get a chance to apply for one of them!

From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. today May 4th United Airlines is hosting a job fair at the Hilton Houston North located at 12400 Greenspoint Drive, Houston.

As United plans to add more than 700 new aircrafts to its fleet in the next coming years, job positions range from flight attendants to be based across various markets, customer service, ramp agents, as well as maintenance technicians to be based at George Bush Intercontinental.

Nationwide, more than 50,000 employees will be added, from frontline operational roles to management and administration. This even includes up to 3,000 new team members in Houston by 2026.