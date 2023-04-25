HOUSTON (KIAH) If you’re looking for a job, today is your chance to join a virtual job fair. Veterans carry numerous skills with their military experience and background. Skills that are fundamental in many roles and industries that are in demand right now. A veteran’s service does not automatically qualify them for employment. Any job search is not easy, even with those skills. However, a veteran’s skillset is one that can win the attention of employers most anywhere. That’s where RecruitMilitary steps in to help. The organization’s mission is to put veterans in control of their career and empower them with rewarding and meaningful employment. RecruitMilitary connects them with companies who are looking for valuable skillsets veterans hold.

Together, Disabled American Veterans Chartiy (DAV) & RecruitMilitary are hosting the Central Region Virtual Career Fair for Veterans on Tuesday April 25th online from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Central. Registration is free and available online to all transitioning military, veterans, military spouses and dependents.