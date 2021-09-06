HELP WANTED: Job Fair with 25+ Employers Hiring happens this week

HOUSTON (CW39) If you need a job and are worried now that the two federal unemployment programs have expired, then listen up. A free job fair is just around the corner.

Called “Putting Houston back to work!”, this Virtual Diversity Career Fair has 25+ Employers looking to hire. DiversityX is hosting the Houston Virtual Diversity Career Fair to help minorities, members of the LGBTQIA+ community, and people with disabilities find a new career on Thursday, September 9, 2021 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Over 967,516 people are unemployed in Texas due to COVID-19, so this is an opportunity for job seekers to be interviewed on the spot virtually.

Some of the employers involved in the job fair include: Coca-Cola, Progressive, Capital One Financial, and many more.

Applicants are encouraged to upload their resume after registering so employers will have access to it. Companies may begin screening resumes prior to the event and invite applicants to visit their specific chat sessions and/or schedule interviews before, during, or after the event hours.

To register for this free event, visit www.diversityx.net