HELP WANTED: United Airlines hosting 2 job fairs

HOUSTON (CW39) –  The Memorial Day weekend set records for the highest travel period since the start of the pandemic in March 2020.  According to The Transportation Security Administration (TSA), 7.1 million people were screen at check points over the holiday weekend.  Now that air travel is seeing a surge at the start of the summer season, United Airlines says it needs more help.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, the airline is hosting two job fair sessions.  United is looking to hire 75 new full-time and part-time team members at the George Bush Intercontinental Airport.  It’s happening at 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. at the Sheraton, Houston Airport on 15700 JFK Blvd Houston, TX 77032.  The registration for the job fairs will be in the Mezzanine.  Some of the open roles include food agent, transportation agent, security agent and other positions.

