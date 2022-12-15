Stacker compiled a list of the highest paying computer and engineering jobs in Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX metro area using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by 2021 annual mean wage. Jobs the BLS lists as “architecture and engineering occupations” or “computer and mathematical occupations” were considered. Keep reading to discover the highest paying computer and engineering jobs in your city.

#30. Network and computer systems administrators

Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX

– Annual mean salary: $90,890

– #55 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 5,880



National

– Annual mean salary: $91,250

– Employment: 316,760

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($135,440)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($116,370)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($110,930)

#29. Computer programmers

Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX

– Annual mean salary: $93,460

– #55 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,080



National

– Annual mean salary: $96,650

– Employment: 152,610

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($144,130)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($126,220)

— Dalton, GA ($123,500)

#28. Architects, except landscape and naval

Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX

– Annual mean salary: $94,100

– #39 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,620



National

– Annual mean salary: $91,900

– Employment: 100,400

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Birmingham-Hoover, AL ($120,430)

— Daphne-Fairhope-Foley, AL ($115,450)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($113,780)

#27. Software quality assurance analysts and testers

Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX

– Annual mean salary: $94,300

– #47 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 3,110



National

– Annual mean salary: $97,710

– Employment: 190,120

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($138,360)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($126,640)

— California-Lexington Park, MD ($122,750)

#26. Statisticians

Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX

– Annual mean salary: $95,100

– #29 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 240



National

– Annual mean salary: $99,450

– Employment: 31,370

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($155,320)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($129,620)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($125,860)

#25. Database administrators

Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX

– Annual mean salary: $100,290

– #32 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,710



National

– Annual mean salary: $96,550

– Employment: 85,870

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Trenton, NJ ($123,540)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($121,430)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($120,280)

#24. Information security analysts

Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX

– Annual mean salary: $104,490

– #61 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,280



National

– Annual mean salary: $113,270

– Employment: 157,220

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($150,820)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($149,250)

— Des Moines-West Des Moines, IA ($135,080)

#23. Civil engineers

Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX

– Annual mean salary: $104,910

– #26 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 9,930



National

– Annual mean salary: $95,490

– Employment: 304,310

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($119,720)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($116,550)

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($115,120)

#22. Database architects

Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX

– Annual mean salary: $105,390

– #77 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 810



National

– Annual mean salary: $121,840

– Employment: 50,440

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($187,070)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($161,830)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($156,530)

#21. Industrial engineers

Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX

– Annual mean salary: $108,120

– #25 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 6,470



National

– Annual mean salary: $95,200

– Employment: 293,950

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Anchorage, AK ($142,770)

— Midland, TX ($129,440)

— Billings, MT ($126,170)

#20. Marine engineers and naval architects

Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX

– Annual mean salary: $109,390

– #3 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 160



National

– Annual mean salary: $97,820

– Employment: 7,380

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($153,630)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($126,010)

— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($109,390)

#19. Electrical engineers

Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX

– Annual mean salary: $110,040

– #58 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 4,180



National

– Annual mean salary: $107,890

– Employment: 186,020

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($148,870)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($133,640)

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($124,680)

#18. Software developers

Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX

– Annual mean salary: $110,150

– #88 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 18,110



National

– Annual mean salary: $120,990

– Employment: 1,364,180

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($167,420)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($158,320)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($148,220)

#17. Actuaries

Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX

– Annual mean salary: $112,170

– #36 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 390



National

– Annual mean salary: $125,300

– Employment: 23,040

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA ($245,520)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($144,550)

— Springfield, MA-CT ($144,320)

#16. Electronics engineers, except computer

Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX

– Annual mean salary: $112,290

– #53 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,690



National

– Annual mean salary: $115,490

– Employment: 107,170

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($152,060)

— Santa Rosa, CA ($138,480)

— Idaho Falls, ID ($136,310)

#15. Data scientists

Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX

– Annual mean salary: $115,730

– #15 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 980



National

– Annual mean salary: $108,660

– Employment: 105,980

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($157,110)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($153,180)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($135,900)

#14. Computer systems analysts

Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX

– Annual mean salary: $116,770

– #8 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 12,850



National

– Annual mean salary: $102,210

– Employment: 505,150

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($141,290)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($131,650)

— Huntsville, AL ($118,690)

#13. Nuclear engineers

Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX

– Annual mean salary: $118,530

– #14 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available



National

– Annual mean salary: $121,760

– Employment: 12,670

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ ($153,790)

— Idaho Falls, ID ($143,500)

— Niles-Benton Harbor, MI ($141,090)

#12. Mining and geological engineers, including mining safety engineers

Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX

– Annual mean salary: $118,870

– #11 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 500



National

– Annual mean salary: $100,450

– Employment: 7,370

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Boulder, CO ($152,290)

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($150,970)

— Oklahoma City, OK ($149,070)

#11. Computer network architects

Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX

– Annual mean salary: $122,550

– #28 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 3,040



National

– Annual mean salary: $120,650

– Employment: 168,830

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($177,600)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($152,900)

— Rapid City, SD ($145,810)

#10. Health and safety engineers, except mining safety engineers and inspectors

Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX

– Annual mean salary: $123,690

– #2 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 990



National

– Annual mean salary: $99,700

– Employment: 22,870

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($127,700)

— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($123,690)

— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($122,770)

#9. Mechanical engineers

Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX

– Annual mean salary: $125,970

– #4 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 8,480



National

– Annual mean salary: $97,000

– Employment: 278,240

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($137,540)

— Baton Rouge, LA ($128,790)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($127,030)

#8. Operations research analysts

Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX

– Annual mean salary: $127,330

– #3 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 3,630



National

– Annual mean salary: $95,830

– Employment: 98,700

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($164,730)

— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($127,330)

— Austin-Round Rock, TX ($118,710)

#7. Materials engineers

Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX

– Annual mean salary: $128,070

– #4 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 610



National

– Annual mean salary: $101,950

– Employment: 21,530

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Boulder, CO ($135,680)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($134,720)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($129,400)

#6. Computer hardware engineers

Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX

– Annual mean salary: $128,300

– #21 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 740



National

– Annual mean salary: $136,230

– Employment: 73,750

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($185,210)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($183,320)

— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($161,580)

#5. Environmental engineers

Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX

– Annual mean salary: $131,700

– #1 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 910



National

– Annual mean salary: $100,220

– Employment: 42,660

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($131,700)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($127,470)

— Idaho Falls, ID ($127,160)

#4. Aerospace engineers

Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX

– Annual mean salary: $133,260

– #11 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,500



National

– Annual mean salary: $122,970

– Employment: 56,640

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Omaha-Council Bluffs, NE-IA ($166,060)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($149,490)

— Boulder, CO ($148,990)

#3. Computer and information research scientists

Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX

– Annual mean salary: $145,380

– #8 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 370



National

– Annual mean salary: $142,650

– Employment: 30,840

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($209,890)

— Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ ($202,020)

— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($183,750)

#2. Petroleum engineers

Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX

– Annual mean salary: $159,790

– #10 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 5,850



National

– Annual mean salary: $145,720

– Employment: 22,100

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($214,700)

— Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA ($175,590)

— Anchorage, AK ($169,650)

#1. Chemical engineers

Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX

– Annual mean salary: $173,640

– #1 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 3,890



National

– Annual mean salary: $121,840

– Employment: 24,180

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($173,640)

— Anchorage, AK ($159,010)

— Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ ($152,820)

