Stacker compiled a list of the highest paying computer and engineering jobs in Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX metro area using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by 2021 annual mean wage. Jobs the BLS lists as “architecture and engineering occupations” or “computer and mathematical occupations” were considered. Keep reading to discover the highest paying computer and engineering jobs in your city.
You may also like: Highest and lowest paying education jobs in Houston
#30. Network and computer systems administrators
Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX
– Annual mean salary: $90,890
– #55 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 5,880
National
– Annual mean salary: $91,250
– Employment: 316,760
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($135,440)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($116,370)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($110,930)
#29. Computer programmers
Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX
– Annual mean salary: $93,460
– #55 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 2,080
National
– Annual mean salary: $96,650
– Employment: 152,610
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($144,130)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($126,220)
— Dalton, GA ($123,500)
#28. Architects, except landscape and naval
Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX
– Annual mean salary: $94,100
– #39 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,620
National
– Annual mean salary: $91,900
– Employment: 100,400
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Birmingham-Hoover, AL ($120,430)
— Daphne-Fairhope-Foley, AL ($115,450)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($113,780)
#27. Software quality assurance analysts and testers
Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX
– Annual mean salary: $94,300
– #47 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 3,110
National
– Annual mean salary: $97,710
– Employment: 190,120
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($138,360)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($126,640)
— California-Lexington Park, MD ($122,750)
#26. Statisticians
Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX
– Annual mean salary: $95,100
– #29 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 240
National
– Annual mean salary: $99,450
– Employment: 31,370
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($155,320)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($129,620)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($125,860)
You may also like: Dogs available for adoption in Houston
#25. Database administrators
Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX
– Annual mean salary: $100,290
– #32 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,710
National
– Annual mean salary: $96,550
– Employment: 85,870
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Trenton, NJ ($123,540)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($121,430)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($120,280)
#24. Information security analysts
Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX
– Annual mean salary: $104,490
– #61 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 2,280
National
– Annual mean salary: $113,270
– Employment: 157,220
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($150,820)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($149,250)
— Des Moines-West Des Moines, IA ($135,080)
#23. Civil engineers
Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX
– Annual mean salary: $104,910
– #26 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 9,930
National
– Annual mean salary: $95,490
– Employment: 304,310
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($119,720)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($116,550)
— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($115,120)
#22. Database architects
Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX
– Annual mean salary: $105,390
– #77 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 810
National
– Annual mean salary: $121,840
– Employment: 50,440
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($187,070)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($161,830)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($156,530)
#21. Industrial engineers
Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX
– Annual mean salary: $108,120
– #25 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 6,470
National
– Annual mean salary: $95,200
– Employment: 293,950
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Anchorage, AK ($142,770)
— Midland, TX ($129,440)
— Billings, MT ($126,170)
You may also like: Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Houston, according to Tripadvisor
#20. Marine engineers and naval architects
Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX
– Annual mean salary: $109,390
– #3 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 160
National
– Annual mean salary: $97,820
– Employment: 7,380
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($153,630)
— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($126,010)
— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($109,390)
#19. Electrical engineers
Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX
– Annual mean salary: $110,040
– #58 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 4,180
National
– Annual mean salary: $107,890
– Employment: 186,020
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($148,870)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($133,640)
— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($124,680)
#18. Software developers
Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX
– Annual mean salary: $110,150
– #88 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 18,110
National
– Annual mean salary: $120,990
– Employment: 1,364,180
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($167,420)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($158,320)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($148,220)
#17. Actuaries
Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX
– Annual mean salary: $112,170
– #36 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 390
National
– Annual mean salary: $125,300
– Employment: 23,040
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA ($245,520)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($144,550)
— Springfield, MA-CT ($144,320)
#16. Electronics engineers, except computer
Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX
– Annual mean salary: $112,290
– #53 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,690
National
– Annual mean salary: $115,490
– Employment: 107,170
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($152,060)
— Santa Rosa, CA ($138,480)
— Idaho Falls, ID ($136,310)
You may also like: Cities with the most expensive homes in Houston metro area
#15. Data scientists
Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX
– Annual mean salary: $115,730
– #15 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 980
National
– Annual mean salary: $108,660
– Employment: 105,980
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($157,110)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($153,180)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($135,900)
#14. Computer systems analysts
Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX
– Annual mean salary: $116,770
– #8 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 12,850
National
– Annual mean salary: $102,210
– Employment: 505,150
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($141,290)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($131,650)
— Huntsville, AL ($118,690)
#13. Nuclear engineers
Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX
– Annual mean salary: $118,530
– #14 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: data not available
National
– Annual mean salary: $121,760
– Employment: 12,670
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ ($153,790)
— Idaho Falls, ID ($143,500)
— Niles-Benton Harbor, MI ($141,090)
#12. Mining and geological engineers, including mining safety engineers
Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX
– Annual mean salary: $118,870
– #11 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 500
National
– Annual mean salary: $100,450
– Employment: 7,370
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Boulder, CO ($152,290)
— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($150,970)
— Oklahoma City, OK ($149,070)
#11. Computer network architects
Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX
– Annual mean salary: $122,550
– #28 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 3,040
National
– Annual mean salary: $120,650
– Employment: 168,830
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($177,600)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($152,900)
— Rapid City, SD ($145,810)
You may also like: Highest-rated breakfast restaurants in Houston, according to Tripadvisor
#10. Health and safety engineers, except mining safety engineers and inspectors
Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX
– Annual mean salary: $123,690
– #2 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 990
National
– Annual mean salary: $99,700
– Employment: 22,870
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($127,700)
— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($123,690)
— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($122,770)
#9. Mechanical engineers
Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX
– Annual mean salary: $125,970
– #4 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 8,480
National
– Annual mean salary: $97,000
– Employment: 278,240
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($137,540)
— Baton Rouge, LA ($128,790)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($127,030)
#8. Operations research analysts
Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX
– Annual mean salary: $127,330
– #3 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 3,630
National
– Annual mean salary: $95,830
– Employment: 98,700
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($164,730)
— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($127,330)
— Austin-Round Rock, TX ($118,710)
#7. Materials engineers
Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX
– Annual mean salary: $128,070
– #4 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 610
National
– Annual mean salary: $101,950
– Employment: 21,530
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Boulder, CO ($135,680)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($134,720)
— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($129,400)
#6. Computer hardware engineers
Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX
– Annual mean salary: $128,300
– #21 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 740
National
– Annual mean salary: $136,230
– Employment: 73,750
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($185,210)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($183,320)
— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($161,580)
You may also like: Most expensive homes for sale in Houston
#5. Environmental engineers
Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX
– Annual mean salary: $131,700
– #1 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 910
National
– Annual mean salary: $100,220
– Employment: 42,660
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($131,700)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($127,470)
— Idaho Falls, ID ($127,160)
#4. Aerospace engineers
Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX
– Annual mean salary: $133,260
– #11 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,500
National
– Annual mean salary: $122,970
– Employment: 56,640
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Omaha-Council Bluffs, NE-IA ($166,060)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($149,490)
— Boulder, CO ($148,990)
#3. Computer and information research scientists
Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX
– Annual mean salary: $145,380
– #8 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 370
National
– Annual mean salary: $142,650
– Employment: 30,840
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($209,890)
— Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ ($202,020)
— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($183,750)
#2. Petroleum engineers
Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX
– Annual mean salary: $159,790
– #10 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 5,850
National
– Annual mean salary: $145,720
– Employment: 22,100
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($214,700)
— Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA ($175,590)
— Anchorage, AK ($169,650)
#1. Chemical engineers
Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX
– Annual mean salary: $173,640
– #1 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 3,890
National
– Annual mean salary: $121,840
– Employment: 24,180
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($173,640)
— Anchorage, AK ($159,010)
— Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ ($152,820)
You may also like: Where people in Houston are moving to most