HIRING: 2,500 positions available in Houston for national restaurant chain

HOUSTON (CW39) Job seekers looking for a career in the restaurant industry can head to the “Golden Arches” and apply in person for interviews on the spot.

McDonald’s restaurants across the Greater Houston area plan to hire nearly 2,500 new employees beginning this month with a special three-day hiring event April 13-15. This move comes as part of a collaborative effort between McDonald’s restaurants in Texas to hire nearly 25,000 workers throughout the state to keep up with hiring demands.

Job openings vary per participating restaurant, with both crew and management positions available. Working at McDonald’s offers restaurant employees an opportunity to not only build a successful career, but also offers a chance to learn transferable soft skills such as teamwork, customer service, accountability, and communication in a safe and respectful environment.

To ensure a health-safe working environment, McDonald’s restaurants have implemented more than 50 COVID-19 safety procedures to protect crew and customers. These include wellness and temperature checks, social distancing floor stickers, protective barriers at order points and masks and gloves for employees with the addition of new procedures and training.

McDonald’s and its independent franchisees provide jobs for almost 2 million people across the world and are committed to inspiring workplaces where everyone – from crew to C-suite – is equally supported and empowered to realize their full potential.

“I started my career as a crew member at McDonald’s and now I own 13 restaurants in the Greater Houston area,” said Carla Moore, local McDonald’s owner/operator and president of the Greater Houston Operators Association. “I know firsthand the beneficial skills gained from working at McDonald’s, and I’m proud to partner with local owner/operators to hire thousands of Houstonians this spring.”

Job seekers can visit McDonalds.com/careers to learn more and apply to a restaurant near them.