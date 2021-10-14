‘Hiring Red, White & You!’ veterans career fair

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) – It’s time to get ready for the 10th annual “Hiring Red, White & You!” statewide veterans hiring fair.

The event is happening in-person and virtually in 28 locations across the state on Thursday, Nov. 4. Organizers say, this hiring event will connect military veterans, transitioning service members, and their spouses and families in Texas with employers.

Inviting Texas employers, veterans, & military families to the tenth annual Hiring Red, White & You! statewide veterans hiring fair on Thursday, November 4. To be held in-person & virtually in 28 locations across the state. https://t.co/YxaCnFPQuI — Gov. Greg Abbott (@GovAbbott) October 13, 2021

“Veterans bring unmatched leadership abilities to the workplace. They already possess many of the technical skills employers are looking for,” Gov. Greg Abbott said in a statement. “They understand teamwork and accountability, and their professionalism, perspective, and mission focus can create a competitive advantage for any business. I encourage Texas employers and veterans to attend a Hiring Red, White & You! event on November 4, because Texas works when Texans work.”

For employers, participation in the “Hiring Red, White & You!” statewide veterans hiring fair is free. They can participate by contacting their local Workforce Solutions Office to register and for more information. According to Abbott, employers who hire veterans may be eligible for the Work Opportunity Tax Credit, which allows employers to receive up to $9,600 on federal business income or payroll tax benefits for hiring a certain qualified group of veterans.

“Hiring Red, White & You!” statewide veterans hiring fair is being hosted by the Texas Workforce Commission, along with support by the Office of the Governor, the Texas Medical Center, and the Texas Veterans Commission. veterans, veterans’ spouses, and military families seeking jobs can find more details at twc.texas.gov/hiring-red-white-you.



