HOUSTON (KIAH) — Houston ISD is holding a job fair for associate teachers on Thursday.

The district is looking for more teachers to fill several openings that haven’t been filled since the beginning of the school year, mostly due to the pandemic.

The associate teachers HISD is looking for are ones who have completed over 60 college credit hours. The district is offering $14 an hour, along with flexible schedules and networking opportunities.

Mandarin, Spanish, and Arabic bilingual candidates are encouraged to apply.

The job fair will take place at Mandarin Immersion Magnet School, located on 5445 West Alabama, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Interested applicants should complete an application at HoustonISD.org/careers and register at this link prior to attending the job fair. Walk-ins will be accepted.