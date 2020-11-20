Houston company hosts Saturday job fair

HOUSTON (CW39) If you’re in the job market, well get out your resume and best duds, because there’s a job fair on Saturday, November 21st from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Seismique wants to hire 50 new employee’s for its soon-to-launch experimental art museum that’s set to open mid-December.
They are looking to fill full-time and part-time positions include a $15 per hourly wage, health insurance (full-time employees only), opportunities for career growth, and the ability to work in an exciting, focused, and tight-knit environment.
WHAT: Seismique Job Fair
WHEN: Saturday, November 21, from 10 AM to 6 PM
WHERE: 2306 South Highway 6, Houston, TX 77077
According to the Seismique website, candidates must bring their resume to the job fair. Candidate requirements include being 18 years or older; a passion for customer service, entertainment, sales, and hospitality; timeliness and strong communication skills; the ability to pass a required criminal
background check and drug screening; the ability to provide reliable self-transportation to and from Seismique; a strong work-ethic; the ability to take initiative and receive constructive feedback with a
positive outlook; the ability to work weekends (Saturday availability is a requirement), evenings, and holidays; the ability to obtain required licenses and certifications when necessary; and the ability to be receptive to change alongside the possession of a high degree of personal integrity.
