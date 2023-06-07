(Houston/CW39) Everyday Military personnel go above and beyond to protect and serve our country. Now the community is giving back by providing a job fair for new and current veterans all across the community.

Sponsored by the Disabled American Veterans organization and RecruitMilitary the goal is to find jobs for Veterans and their families. CW39’s Sharron Melton Talks with Carol Hymes, Event Director and U.S. Army Veteran, about the benefits of the job fair, what’s being made available for Veterans, and what they need to do in order to take part.