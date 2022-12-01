HOUSTON (KIAH) Leaving the military to pursue a career in the civilian world is a difficult mission for transitioning service members and their families.

That’s why the organization RecruitMilitary is hosting a job fair Thursday at the home of the World Series champion Houston Astros.

More than 80 businesses, organizations, and government agencies will be on hand at Minute Maid Park looking to hire hundreds of veterans, their spouses, and dependents.

The job fair runs from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. Thursday.

Those attending are asked to park in the Diamond Lot with overflow parking available in Lots A and B.

Recruit Military is holding the event on the Club Concourse.

Registration is encouraged but not required.