HOUSTON (KIAH)– This Thursday, October 5, 2023, Humble ISD will be hosting an auxiliary job fair at Humble Middle School from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
The district is looking for applicants for positions in child nutrition, custodial services, general maintenance, transportation, technology and for the Humble ISD Police Department. These positions are hourly and require a high school diploma or GED, except for custodial positions.
Some of the pay rates for certain positions are as follows:
Police Officer: Minimum Annual Salary of $60,600 (TCOLE Certification Required)
Security Officer: $14.79 per hour
Professional School Bus Driver: $20.00 per hour
School Bus Attendant: $12.50 per hour
Maintenance on Demand: $15.77 per hour
Custodian: $12.50 per hour
Food Specialist: $12.50 per hour
(Technology) Customer Care Specialist: Min. $37,759
(Technology) Secondary Technology Aide: Min. $28,059
For questions about the job fair, contact Humble ISD Human Resources at 281-641-8000 or email HumanResources@humbleisd.net.