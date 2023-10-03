HOUSTON (KIAH)– This Thursday, October 5, 2023, Humble ISD will be hosting an auxiliary job fair at Humble Middle School from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

The district is looking for applicants for positions in child nutrition, custodial services, general maintenance, transportation, technology and for the Humble ISD Police Department. These positions are hourly and require a high school diploma or GED, except for custodial positions.

Some of the pay rates for certain positions are as follows:

Police Officer: Minimum Annual Salary of $60,600 (TCOLE Certification Required)

Security Officer: $14.79 per hour

Professional School Bus Driver: $20.00 per hour

School Bus Attendant: $12.50 per hour

Maintenance on Demand: $15.77 per hour

Custodian: $12.50 per hour

Food Specialist: $12.50 per hour

(Technology) Customer Care Specialist: Min. $37,759

(Technology) Secondary Technology Aide: Min. $28,059



For questions about the job fair, contact Humble ISD Human Resources at 281-641-8000 or email HumanResources@humbleisd.net.