James Hardin is hiring, well sort of…
HOUSTON (CW39) Thirteen by James Harden fine dining restaurant is hosting a job fair to fill over 100 positions on Thursday, December 3rd and Friday, December 4th from 1p-5p at 1923 Washington Ave.
The restaurant is owned by NBA All-Star James Hardin and they are looking to fill numerous full-time and part-time positions. Some of those positions include Managers, Servers, Mixologists, Kitchen staff, Bussers, Barbacks, Valet, Hostesses and Security.
Candidates should dress to impress in professional attire and bring a copy of their resume and a valid ID to the job fair. For safety, masks will be required, and social distancing will be enforced.
Upon opening, Thirteen is planning hours of operation from 4pm-10pm Tuesday- Wednesday, 4pm-11pm Thursday-Friday, 11am-11pm Saturday, 11am-10pm Sunday and closed on Mondays.
Experienced applicants can call 832-305-2582 or email info@thirteenhou.com for more information.
- Watch All 12 Playbook: Iowa State just one win away from clinching spot in Big 12 Title Game
- Border cities report 74 new COVID-19 fatalities
- Second stimulus checks: McConnell says ‘compromise is within reach’
- Houston’s 2020 most popular pet names
- COVID-19 vaccination cards will be issued, health officials say