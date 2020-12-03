James Hardin is hiring, well sort of…

Tell Dish to Keep CW 39 Houston

HOUSTON (CW39) Thirteen by James Harden fine dining restaurant is hosting a job fair to fill over 100 positions on Thursday, December 3rd and Friday, December 4th from 1p-5p at 1923 Washington Ave.

The restaurant is owned by NBA All-Star James Hardin and they are looking to fill numerous full-time and part-time positions. Some of those positions include Managers, Servers, Mixologists, Kitchen staff, Bussers, Barbacks, Valet, Hostesses and Security.

Candidates should dress to impress in professional attire and bring a copy of their resume and a valid ID to the job fair. For safety, masks will be required, and social distancing will be enforced.

Upon opening, Thirteen is planning hours of operation from 4pm-10pm Tuesday- Wednesday, 4pm-11pm Thursday-Friday, 11am-11pm Saturday, 11am-10pm Sunday and closed on Mondays.

Experienced applicants can call 832-305-2582 or email info@thirteenhou.com for more information.