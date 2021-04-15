JOB ALERT: Energy company expanding to Houston hiring up to 100 workers

Texas among the top places to find jobs

HOUSTON (CW39) An energy moving to Texas is looking to hire up to 100 employees in the Houston area.


POWERHOME SOLAR plans to hire up to 100 employees in the coming months to support the opening of sales and installation offices in the Houston and The Woodlands area. The new sales office will be located at 2202 Timberloch Place, Ste. 125 in The Woodlands, and the installation office is coming to a yet-to-be-determined Houston-area location.

“In light of Texas’ recent power outages, we’re especially excited to offer residents a supplement to grid energy,” said POWERHOME SOLAR CEO Jayson Waller. “Solar is an investment in the future. Homeowners and business owners deserve to own their power. Expanding into Houston means offering consumers a way to potentially cut costs on their electric bill, as well as reducing their carbon footprint through a renewable energy source.”

 Those interested in joining the Houston-area POWERHOME SOLAR team can apply for jobs at: http://powerhome.com/solar-jobs, or they can send an email to careers@powerhome.com.

