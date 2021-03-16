JOB ALERT: Margaritaville Lake Resort hiring

HOUSTON (CW39) — If you’re looking for a job in a fun environment with fun benefits, Margaritaville Lake Resort, Lake Conroe | Houston is seeking to hire more than 150 part-time, full-time, and seasonal employees.

Discover CW39 Houston on Youtube, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram!

The resort offers an exciting and enjoyable employment experience to create relaxation and escapism for guests each and every day.

The resort is looking to fill a variety of positions — including:

Golf cart attendant

Front desk agent

Housekeeping house attendant

Golf greenskeeper

Cook

Barista

Bartender

Barback

Host

Server

Security supervisor

You must be 18 years old or older to apply.

To learn about Margaritaville’s commitment to health, safety and sanitation, click here.