JOB ALERT: Margaritaville Lake Resort hiring

HOUSTON (CW39) — If you’re looking for a job in a fun environment with fun benefits, Margaritaville Lake Resort, Lake Conroe | Houston is seeking to hire more than 150 part-time, full-time, and seasonal employees.
The resort offers an exciting and enjoyable employment experience to create relaxation and escapism for guests each and every day.
The resort is looking to fill a variety of positions — including:
- Golf cart attendant
- Front desk agent
- Housekeeping house attendant
- Golf greenskeeper
- Cook
- Barista
- Bartender
- Barback
- Host
- Server
- Security supervisor
You must be 18 years old or older to apply.
To learn about Margaritaville’s commitment to health, safety and sanitation, click here.