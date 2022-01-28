HOUSTON (KIAH) – Northwest Assistance Ministries’ Vocational Training Center is teaming up with WorkTexas to hosts a job fair for a variety of positions.

It’s happening Friday, Feb. 18 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. inside The Harrell Family Opportunity Center, behind NAM’s main building at 15555 Kuykendahl Road.

Employees there will be seeking immediate help for several trades. Below is a list of some of the available opportunities:

Welding

Construction

Electrician

Medical and office support,

Customer service

NAM says job seekers must register in advance online here. Applicants are also encouraged to dress for the job they are applying for, bring multiple copies of their resumes and be prepared to interview on the spot.

NAM says masks and social distancing will be enforced and due to the professional nature of the event, no children are allowed.