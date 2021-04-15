JOB FAIR: Immediate job openings and sign-on bonus at local entertainment business

HOUSTON (CW39) An energy moving to Texas is looking to hire up to 100 employees in the Houston area.

POWERHOME SOLAR plans to hire up to 100 employees in the coming months to support the opening of sales and installation offices in the Houston and The Woodlands area. The new sales office will be located at 2202 Timberloch Place, Ste. 125 in The Woodlands, and the installation office is coming to a yet-to-be-determined Houston-area location.