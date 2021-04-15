JOB FAIR: Immediate job openings and sign-on bonus at local entertainment business
HOUSTON (CW39) If you are looking for a job in the entertainment or restaurant industry head to the Kemah Boardwalk and Pleasure Pier for a job fair on Thursday, April 16th.
Kemah Boardwalk and Pleasure Pier will be hosting two job fairs in April.
Additionally, both locations are offering a sign on bonus: Secure your job today and receive a $250 Sign-on Bonus! $100 after completion of 30 days and $150 after completion of 90 days.
PLEASURE PIER JOB FAIR – Included in the Galveston Island Wide Job Fair
Dates: Thursday, April 15, 2021
Time: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Where: Galveston Island Convention Center – Ballroom A.
5600 Seawall Boulevard, Galveston, TX 77551
Bring copies of your resume and apply online at https://www.landrysinc.com/careers.
Interviews will conducted onsite.
*Some positions require a valid driver’s license and/or pre-employment background check.
Opportunities: Grounds & Maintenance Crews
Ride Operators
Game Attendants
Food & Beverage Staff
Security Personnel
Retail Associates
Mechanics
Admission Cashiers
KEMAH BOARDWALK JOB FAIR
Dates: Monday, April 19, 2021
Time: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Where: Kemah Boardwalk – Human Resources Office
Located in the Boardwalk Inn Shops next to Kemah Outfitters
215 Kipp Ave, Kemah, TX 77565
Or apply online at https://www.landrysinc.com/careers.
*Some positions require a valid driver’s license and/or pre-employment background check.
Opportunities: Hotel Positions – Front Desk & Housekeeping
Food & Beverage Staff
Ride Operators
Game Attendants
Grounds & Maintenance
Cashiers
Baristas
Boardwalk Beast Crew & Members
Restaurant Positions – Front & Back of House at the following restaurants:
Kemah Boardwalk
Aquarium Restaurant
Flying Dutchman
Bubba Gump Shrimp Co.
Landry’s Seafood House
Saltgrass Steak House