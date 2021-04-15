JOB FAIR: Immediate job openings and sign-on bonus at local entertainment business

HOUSTON (CW39) If you are looking for a job in the entertainment or restaurant industry head to the Kemah Boardwalk and Pleasure Pier for a job fair on Thursday, April 16th.

Kemah Boardwalk and Pleasure Pier will be hosting two job fairs in April.

Additionally, both locations are offering a sign on bonus: Secure your job today and receive a $250 Sign-on Bonus! $100 after completion of 30 days and $150 after completion of 90 days. 

PLEASURE PIER JOB FAIR – Included in the Galveston Island Wide Job Fair
Dates:               Thursday, April 15, 2021

Time:                10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Where:              Galveston Island Convention Center – Ballroom A. 
    5600 Seawall Boulevard, Galveston, TX 77551

    Bring copies of your resume and apply online at https://www.landrysinc.com/careers.  
    Interviews will conducted onsite.
    *Some positions require a valid driver’s license and/or pre-employment background check.

Opportunities:   Grounds & Maintenance Crews
   Ride Operators 
   Game Attendants
   Food & Beverage Staff
   Security Personnel
   Retail Associates
   Mechanics
   Admission Cashiers

KEMAH BOARDWALK JOB FAIR
Dates:               Monday, April 19, 2021

Time:                10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Where:             Kemah Boardwalk – Human Resources Office
                          Located in the Boardwalk Inn Shops next to Kemah Outfitters
                          215 Kipp Ave, Kemah, TX 77565

    Or apply online at  https://www.landrysinc.com/careers.
   *Some positions require a valid driver’s license and/or pre-employment background check.

Opportunities:   Hotel Positions – Front Desk & Housekeeping
   Food & Beverage Staff
   Ride Operators 
   Game Attendants
   Grounds & Maintenance 
   Cashiers
   Baristas
   Boardwalk Beast Crew & Members
   Restaurant Positions – Front & Back of House at the following restaurants:
Kemah Boardwalk
Aquarium Restaurant
Flying Dutchman
Bubba Gump Shrimp Co.
Landry’s Seafood House
Saltgrass Steak House

