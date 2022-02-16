HOUSTON (KIAH) – If you’re looking for a job, the Landry’s company is looking for you. On Tuesday, February 22, Landry’s will have a number of positions available for the community to apply for.
From now to 5:00pm at Kemah Boardwalk, applicants are invited to inquire about a variety of positions.
Jobs that need to be filled include
- Servers
- Hosts
- Bussers
- Cooks
- Dishwashers
- Retail associates
- Food & beverage attendants
- Ride operators
- Grounds & maintenance crew
The job fair is looking to hire these positions at several of its concepts, including:
- Joe’s Crab Shack & Burger Bar
- The Flying Dutchman Restaurant
- Aquarium Restaurant
- Kemah Boardwalk
- Landry`s Seafood House
- Bayside Grille
- The Pizza Oven
- Sweet Scoops
- Starbucks Coffee
- Saltgrass Steakhouse
- Bubba Gump Shrimp & Co.
Candidates may complete an employment application online at Landry’s website or you may complete an application at the event. Free parking is also available for attendees. Also, an applicants hired at the job fair are eligible to receive up to 2 tickets for Houston Rockets games during the 2022 season.