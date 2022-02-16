HOUSTON (KIAH) – If you’re looking for a job, the Landry’s company is looking for you. On Tuesday, February 22, Landry’s will have a number of positions available for the community to apply for.

From now to 5:00pm at Kemah Boardwalk, applicants are invited to inquire about a variety of positions.

Jobs that need to be filled include

Servers

Hosts

Bussers

Cooks

Dishwashers

Retail associates

Food & beverage attendants

Ride operators

Grounds & maintenance crew

The job fair is looking to hire these positions at several of its concepts, including:

Joe’s Crab Shack & Burger Bar

The Flying Dutchman Restaurant

Aquarium Restaurant

Kemah Boardwalk

Landry`s Seafood House

Bayside Grille

The Pizza Oven

Sweet Scoops

Starbucks Coffee

Saltgrass Steakhouse

Bubba Gump Shrimp & Co.

Candidates may complete an employment application online at Landry’s website or you may complete an application at the event. Free parking is also available for attendees. Also, an applicants hired at the job fair are eligible to receive up to 2 tickets for Houston Rockets games during the 2022 season.