JOB FAIR: Sugar Land Skeeters hosting Saturday event to fill many positions

HOUSTON (CW39) The Sugar Land Skeeters is hosting a final game day job fair just ahead of the 2021 season from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 24th at Constellation Field.



Wide Range of Gameday Jobs Available Ahead of Home Opener on May 20



Job seekers wishing to participate in the job fair can click here and fill out the employment application at the top of the page.



The Skeeters will be interviewing applicants for the following jobs:



SERVICE

Parking Attendant

Stadium Usher



TICKET OFFICE

Ticket Taker

Ticket Seller



KID’S ACTIVITY AREAS

Play Land, Splash Pad and Sport Court Attendants



50/50 RAFFLE

50/50 Raffle Sellers



LEGENDS HOSPITALITY

Concessions Stand Captains

Cooks

Bartenders

Barbacks

Runners

Suite attendants

Buffet Attendants

Warehouse

Stewards

Cashiers

Hawkers

Dishwashers

Suites Supervisors

Banquet Servers



The Skeeters open their first season as the Triple A affiliate of the Houston Astros on May 6, with the first of a six-game road series against Albuquerque. Their home opener will be at 7:05 p.m. on May 20 at Constellation Field against El Paso.