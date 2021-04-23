JOB FAIR: Sugar Land Skeeters hosting Saturday event to fill many positions

HOUSTON (CW39) The Sugar Land Skeeters is hosting a final game day job fair just ahead of the 2021 season from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 24th at Constellation Field.
SKEETERS TO HOST FINAL JOB FAIR ON APRIL 24
Wide Range of Gameday Jobs Available Ahead of Home Opener on May 20
Job seekers wishing to participate in the job fair can click here and fill out the employment application at the top of the page.
The Skeeters will be interviewing applicants for the following jobs:
SERVICE
Parking Attendant
Stadium Usher
TICKET OFFICE
Ticket Taker
Ticket Seller
KID’S ACTIVITY AREAS
Play Land, Splash Pad and Sport Court Attendants
50/50 RAFFLE
50/50 Raffle Sellers
LEGENDS HOSPITALITY
Concessions Stand Captains
Cooks
Bartenders
Barbacks
Runners
Suite attendants
Buffet Attendants
Warehouse
Stewards
Cashiers
Hawkers
Dishwashers
Suites Supervisors
Banquet Servers
The Skeeters open their first season as the Triple A affiliate of the Houston Astros on May 6, with the first of a six-game road series against Albuquerque. Their home opener will be at 7:05 p.m. on May 20 at Constellation Field against El Paso.