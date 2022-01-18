HOUSTON (KIAH) It is one of the most talked about restaurants in Houston. It’s where celebrities from across the country stop by when they are in town… and TODAY, is your opportunity to get inside and earn some money.

Today, “Thirteen” is hiring for multiple positions. Former Houston Rocket James Harden‘s upscale Midtown restaurant located at 1911 Bagby Street, is hosting two job fairs today, January 18, 2022. The first one runs from 11am to 4pm for restaurant staff positions. The second one runs from 5pm to 8pm for cocktail waitress openings.

“Thirteen” Restaurant

MUST HAVE EXPERIENCE

Candidates must have fine dining experience and should dress in professional attire, bring copies of their resume and a valid ID to the job fair. Parking is available in the rear lot of the building. For safety, masks will be required, and social distancing will be enforced.

“Thirteen” Restaurant

Harden’s fine dining restaurant and hookah lounge opened on March 4, 2021, and quickly became a celebrity hotspot in Houston. According to Harden, this restaurant is a labor of love for the NBA Star, built on his passion for excellent food and wine, offering impeccable service, an extensive wine menu, hand-crafted cocktails, and upscale, Executive Chef-created cuisine!

Have your party at Thirteen restaurant

Thirteen offers private and semi-private dining in an intimate dining room, along with a Midtown outdoor patio, Hookah Lounge, and private VIP room located adjacent to their wine cellar, filled with over 2,000 bottles of wine from around the world! Thirteen is committed to providing a positive, safe and supportive work environment in which hospitality-minded employees are developed, trained and rewarded.