HOUSTON (KIAH) — In Texas, 26 consecutive months of growth in nonfarm employment in April 2023, the state saw the largest civilian labor force and the largest number of people employed in state history.

According to the Texas Workforce Commission, The civilian labor force increased by 62,184, reaching a high of 14,960,308 people. Unemployment rates show that the rate remained steady at 4.0 percent. Texas added 33,000 positions reaching another series-high of jobs at 13,871.100 in total nonfarm jobs. Every year, Texas’ job count increases more than other states with 534,600 positions added since April 2022.

The Texas Workforce Commission Chairman, Bryan Daniel said, “Texas continues its strong job creation trend with more than one million jobs added since April 2019. TWC continues to work to meet the growth across the state and support workforce needs with training solutions that start as early as high school. Studies show that every one of the 11 major industries had good annual growth in Texas except for one industry, construction. In April, professional and business services showed the largest gain monthly with 8,700 jobs added along with trade, transportation and utilities with 6,400 positions and Leisure and Hospitality with around 6,200 positions.

TWC Commissioner representative, Aaron Demerson said, “The fact that every single industry in Texas has sustained positive growth over the year is a testament to the strength of Texas employers, large and small, and the health of our economy. Texas is leading the way and on the forefront of technology and many other high-demand sectors, and TWC is here to provide resources for training to employers so they can ensure their workforce meets their business needs.

As far as the lowest unemployment rate in Texas, The Midland Metropolitan Statistical Area (MSA) had the lowest with Amarillo following at 2.8 percent and College-Station-Bryan at 2.9 percent. TWC Commissioner representative, Alberto Treviño III said, “We belong to a diverse and skilled workforce which requires a multitude of resources to sustain this job growth and keep Texans working. From adult education and literacy to second chance reentry programs, Texas Workforce Solutions is dedicated to providing career pathways to success for every Texan.”

For additional employment data, visit TexasLMI.com.