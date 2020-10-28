Job recruitment event coming to the Houston area

NEW YORK, NY – OCTOBER 05: A help wanted sign is displayed in the window of a Brooklyn business on October 5, 2018 in New York, United States. Newly released data by the Labor Department on Friday shows that US employers added 134,000 jobs last month. While this was below economists expectations of 185,00, it […]

HOUSTON (CW39) If you are looking for a job, well you’re in luck, because 84 Lumber is hiring!

84 Lumber is launching a full-scale recruitment effort to fill immediate openings at its locations in greater Houston, Texas, which include three retail stores, a door shop, and an engineered wood products (EWP) hub in the metropolitan area.

On October 29, the company will host a Hiring Event at its South Houston Store located at 11203 Galveston Road. At the event, job seekers will learn more about the company culture and get the opportunity to be interviewed for open positions that include management trainees (MTs); lumber yard, warehouse, and door shop associates; sales coordinators; drivers; and driver helpers. In all, the company seeks to fill as many as 20 positions following the recruitment event.

Candidates interested in participating in the Hiring Event on October 29th are asked to pre-register. To sign up, go to https://84americandream.com/hiringevent/ and complete the form. Once you are registered, you will receive an email from 84 Lumber with the link to apply for the desired position. To save time, candidates are strongly encouraged to apply for positions online before they attend the October 29th event.

NOTE: 84 Lumber requires all attendees to wear a mask at the event. Recruits will also be asked to practice social distancing during the Hiring Event.