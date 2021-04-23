“JobFair X” hosting Houston Virtual Career Fair with over 25 employers

NEW YORK, NY – OCTOBER 05: A help wanted sign is displayed in the window of a Brooklyn business on October 5, 2018 in New York, United States. Newly released data by the Labor Department on Friday shows that US employers added 134,000 jobs last month. While this was below economists expectations of 185,00, it […]

HOUSTON (CW39) JobFair X is hosting the Houston Virtual Career Fair to help job seekers displaced by COVID-19 find a new career on Tuesday, April 27 at 11 a.m.

people are unemployed in Texas due to COVID-19. This is an opportunity for job seekers to be interviewed on the spot virtually. To register for this free event, visit www.jobfairx.com

The Houston Virtual Career Fair will give attendees an opportunity to interview with employers, educational institutions, and franchisors that include AmerisourceBergen, Chevron, Ford Motor and many more!

Applicants are encouraged to upload their resume after registering so employers will have access to it. Companies may begin screening resumes prior to the event and invite applicants to visit their specific chat sessions and/or schedule interviews before, during, or after the event hours.