“JobFair X” hosting Houston Virtual Career Fair with over 25 employers

HOUSTON (CW39) JobFair X is hosting the Houston Virtual Career Fair to help job seekers displaced by COVID-19 find a new career on Tuesday, April 27 at 11 a.m.

  • Free event for all job seekers to meet with 25+ Employers including: McKesson, CVS Health, AT&T, and many more

  • Over 996,264 people are unemployed in Texas due to COVID-19. This is an opportunity for job seekers to be interviewed on the spot virtually.

  • To register for this free event, visit www.jobfairx.com

The Houston Virtual Career Fair will give attendees an opportunity to interview with employers, educational institutions, and franchisors that include AmerisourceBergen, Chevron, Ford Motor and many more! 

Applicants are encouraged to upload their resume after registering so employers will have access to it. Companies may begin screening resumes prior to the event and invite applicants to visit their specific chat sessions and/or schedule interviews before, during, or after the event hours.

