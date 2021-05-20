JOBS: Fastest growing jobs in Texas

HOUSTON (CW39) A new study released by CommercialCafe now shows, there are jobs in Texas and around the country, for those who are looking, and the positions are ready and waiting for you. In fact, certain jobs and industries were on the rise at the beginning of last year in the U.S., which is a a good indication of what’s to come during this pandemic. By using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, it looks at the fastest-growing jobs from 2019 to 2020, The most recent report includes the first two months affected by the pandemic crisis in April and May.

Here are some of the highlights from the study: Stockers and Order Fillers represent the fastest growing occupation in Texas, adding 13,550 jobs here over the course of one year, from 180,680 employees in 2019 to 194,230 in 2020.

The fastest-growing job in Texas by growth percentage is Ambulance Drivers and Attendants, with a 68% increase between 2019 and 2020. As the US population is aging, Personal Care Aide positions are still on the rise with a 1.5% increase from 2019 to 2020 adding more than 50,000 jobs nationwide. The fastest-growing industries in the U.S. in the past year are Logistics and IT. Order Fillers and Software Developers combined added 145,000 jobs, accounting for 44% of the total jobs added by all top 10 occupations.

You can Check out the full study and methodology at CommercialCafe .
CommercialCafe is a nationwide commercial real estate listings platform and a part of Yardi Systems. They provide original research, insight and in-depth analysis of the commercial real estate market.

NASA'S Osiris-Rex

Superman & Lois

