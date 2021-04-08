JOBS: Hiring Event TODAY

HOUSTON (CW39) If you are in the job market, check out Firehouse Subs, because they are hosting a job fair on Thursday, April 8th.

Firehouse Subs is hosting a National Crew Recruitment event today at local restaurants from 2 to 5 p.m. Open positions available range from crew members, shift leaders and general managers. Interested applicants should locate their nearest Firehouse Subs restaurant and visit during the above times to interview directly with a Firehouse Subs representative.

