HOUSTON (CW39) — The Internal Revenue Service is seeks to offer jobs to thousands of workers this summer. In its announce the IRS says, it`s looking to hire over 4,000 contact representative positions at several IRS offices nationwide this summer.

A contact representative provides administrative and technical assistance to individuals and businesses primarily over the phone, through written correspondence or in person. These full-time positions fall under a special hiring condition called ‘Direct-Hire Authority”.

Full-time, bilingual (Spanish) positions are also available and no prior tax experience is required.

“The IRS continues to increase its workforce in 2022 to improve the taxpayer experience,” said IRS Taxpayer Experience Officer and Wage and Investment Commissioner Ken Corbin. “We have a variety of jobs available all over the country. Contact representatives, among other things, deal directly with taxpayers by helping them with their tax obligations.”

The IRS offers competitive pay and benefits, on-the-job training, and opportunities for advancement. The pay range for these positions begin at a GS-05 level. Shift availabilities vary by location, but there are openings for:

Day shift, (hours between 6 a.m. 6 p.m.)

Mid shift (10 a.m. 10 p.m.)

Swing shift (2 p.m. 1:30 a.m.) in 22 cities nationwide, including Puerto Rico.

Virtual information-sharing events

The agency is also hosting virtual information sharing events in June where the IRS will explain the required qualifications and job duties for the contact representative position and provide tips for navigating the application process. Participants will also hear from employees who will provide insights about the work they do day-to-day.

Register Friday, June 3rd @ 11 a.m.

Register Tuesday, June 7th @ 2 p.m.

Register Friday, June 10th @ 5 p.m.

Register Tuesday, June 14th @ 11 a.m.

Register Tuesday, June 21st @ 2 p.m.

Register Friday, June 24th @ 5 p.m.

Go to the IRS website for more information. he IRS is an equal opportunity employer. All employees must be U.S. citizens, pass an FBI fingerprint check and tax compliance verification, and meet the mandatory education, training, and experience qualification requirements.