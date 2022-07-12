KATY, Texas (CW39) — One of the larger school districts in the Houston area has several job openings before the new school year begins.

Katy ISD will hold an operations job fair on Tuesday, July 19, looking to fill positions in their food services, maintenance and transportation departments.

The fair will take place at Cinco Ranch High School, located at 23440 Cinco Ranch Boulevard in Katy, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Some of the positions that the district is looking to fill are bus drivers, food service workers, custodial and general maintenance.

Benefits include competitive salaries, health insurance options and flexible hours for full and part-time positions.

“During this job fair there will be a variety of positions available for bus drivers, kitchen workers, custodians, groundskeepers and general maintenance, among others,” said Ted Vierling, Katy ISD’s chief operations officer.

“Our Katy ISD support staff play an important role in the education of the district’s 90,000-plus students, as they ensure our facilities and campuses are safe and supportive learning environments. We look forward to welcoming new members to the Katy ISD family,” added Vierling.

Interested candidates should complete an application at www.katyisd.org before attending the job fair. Hard copy resumes are recommended for attendees, as well as preparation for onsite interviews.