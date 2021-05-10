JOBS: National company looking to hire 10K team members in 10 weeks!

HOUSTON (CW39) Job seekers, heads up! Chili’s is looking to fill spot in the Houston area.

WHAT: Chili’s® Grill & Bar is looking for 10,000 Team Members to join their crew in the next 10 weeks at restaurants across the nation. They are looking to fill a variety of part-time and full-time job openings including both front-of-house and heart-of house positions such as servers, hosts, To-Go specialists, cooks and more.

WHO: Aspiring ChiliHeads looking for a fun and casual work environment with an opportunity for growth

WHEN: Monday, May 10, 2021 through the next 10 weeks

WHERE: Learn more about Chili’s and the benefits they offer, find open positions and apply online at chilisjobs.com.

