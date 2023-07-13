HOUSTON (KIAH) — Do you want to be in the middle of the action at NRG Park, when Beyonce comes to town to perform, or when the Texans start their new season in the fall? Well, a job fair at NRG Park is the place to be this weekend.

NRG Park

On July 15, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., NRG Park will be open to the public for a job fair. It all happens at the NRG Stadium West Club Saturday. Numerous jobs are being offered. From ticket operations, to maintenance, to custodial and so much more.

CW39 Morning Anchor Sharron Melton sits down with Leah Mastaglio. She’s the assistant manager with NRG Park. She’s spearheading the effort to higher more people for all the positions that are open, and they’re looking to hire, right on the spot.