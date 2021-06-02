JOBS!!! Outback Hiring Event

HOUSTON (CW39) – Outback Steakhouse is looking to hourly workers here in Houston.

The resturant is hosting a two-day hiring event Wednesday, June 2nd and Thursday, June 3rd. There will be onsite and virtual interviews both days from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. The company is looking to hire positions form servers to line cooks. To find which resturants are hosting the event head here.

The Company says benefits include: Flexible schedule/work part-time, discounts on meals, tuition discount through Johnson & Wales University partnership, and discounts on cell phones, electronics, and health club memberships