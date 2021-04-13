JOBS! Pearland ISD virtual job fair coming soon

HOUSTON (CW39) Job seekers listen up! Pearland ISD is looking for educators and is hosting a week long virtual job fair, starting Monday, April 19th.

WHO: Pearland ISD

WHAT: During the Pearland ISD Virtual Job Fair, candidates will have an opportunity to submit their job application along with a personal video introduction highlighting why they are the perfect fit for Pearland ISD’s world-class team.

WHEN: April 19-23

WHERE: www.pearlandisd.org/virtual-jobfair

BACKGROUND: The virtual event will be held with online tables offering job opportunities at all campuses and several departments, such as food services, transportation, technology and more. Applicants will be able to apply online for available positions in which they are interested and create personalized videos for each position, in simple steps.