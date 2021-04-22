JOBS: Texas company looking to hire 50,000 new employees!

HOUSTON (CW39) An iconic Texas restaurant is looking to hire 50,000 new employees as it expands into other states across the country.

WHAT: Whataburger hosted a free virtual leadership conference to offer tips, tools and advice to help those affected by the pandemic job loss and/or for those interested in pivoting and making a career change. Texas-grown restaurant expands to 14 states in the months to come, hiring 50,000 new employees. 

WHO: 

  • Whataburger leadership 
  • Former military turned NBA all-star David Robinson
  • Award-winning chef, restaurateur, author and TV personality Aarón Sánchez
  • Pivot Method founder, international speaker, podcast host, and author, Jenny Blake

WHEN/WHERE: Visit Pivot-You.com to watch today’s recorded sessions and to learn more about Whataburger’s Pivot You career day and current leadership opportunities.

