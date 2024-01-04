KATY, Texas (KIAH) — If you’re looking for a job in the Katy area, the Katy Independent School District is having an Operations Job Fair this month. Katy ISD have some of the highest ranking schools in the country.

On Saturday, January 20, candidates interested in job roles within the Nutrition & Food Services, Maintenance & Operations, and Transportation departments, are strongly encouraged to apply. If you’re hesitant, joining the Katy ISD team comes with perks, including competitive salaries, health insurance options, and flexible hours for both full and part-time positions.

Our operations team plays a vital role, and we are seeking dedicated individuals for positions such as bus drivers, kitchen staff, custodians, groundskeepers, and maintenance personnel. We are excited to welcome new members to the Katy ISD family. Ted Vierling, Chief Operations Officer

Be sure to take your resume to the job fair. If you can’t make it, Katy ISD is encouraging all candidates to visit the Katy ISD website and submit their applications in advance of the job fair.

Event Details:

What: Katy ISD Operations Job Fair

Where: Morton Ranch High School, 21000 Franz Road, Katy, TX 77449

When: Saturday, January 20, 2024, from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m.