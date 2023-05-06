HOUSTON (KIAH)- Katy Mills retailers are also hosting a job fair this weekend.

The mall is hosting a Spring Sidewalk Job Fair Saturday, May 6 – Friday, May 12 during mall operating hours.

Area residents are invited to inquire about open positions and participate in onsite job interviews in-store. Full-time and part-time positions are available. Participating retailers include LOFT Outlet, Dickies, PUMA & more!

For more information about the event visit: https://www.simon.com/mall/katy-mills/stores/management-office/stream/spring-2023-sidewalk-job-fair-6219242