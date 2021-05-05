Kemah Boardwalk hosting job fair on Wednesday, May 5th

HOUSTON (CW39) If you are looking for a job, you can head to the Kemah Boardwalk on Wednesday, May 5th and take part in a job fair. Joe’s Crab Shack and Burger Bar are hiring servers, bartenders, hosts, bussers, cooks and dishwashers.

Candidates are encouraged to apply online at www.landryscareers.com or by texting Landrys to 77948 before attending the job fair. Validated parking is available for attendees.
 
Additionally, any applicants hired at the job fair will receive a $250 sign-on bonus. The sign-on bonus will be distributed $100 after 30 days and $150 after 90 days. 
 
 
WHEN:          Wednesday, May 5 from 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
 
WHERE:       Joe’s Crab Shack & Burger Bar
7 Kemah Boardwalk
Kemah, TX 77565
INFO:            For additional information, please visit www.landryscareers.com

