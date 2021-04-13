Landry’s hosting job fair at Downtown Aquarium Wednesday

HOUSTON (CW39) COVID restrictions are easing up and businesses are starting to hire employees again, so if you are looking for a job take note, because Landry’s is hosting a job fair on WEDNESDAY, April 14 from 10:30 a.m. – 4 p.m. at the Downtown Aquarium to fill multiple vacancies. The job fair will feature multiple Landry’s concepts including King Ranch Texas Kitchen, Rainforest Café, Mastro’s Steakhouse and The Post Oak at Uptown Houston.

Candidates must complete an employment application online at www.landryscareers.com or by texting 77948 before attending the job fair. Additionally, any applicants hired at the job fair will receive a $250 signing bonus. The signing bonus will be distributed $100 after 30 days and $150 after 90 days.

Please note, some positions require a valid driver’s license/pre-employment background check. Landry’s team members enjoy a fun environment, medical & dental benefits and a great opportunity for career growth so come dressed to impress!

WHAT: Landry’s is searching for qualified employees to fill positions in the restaurant, food & beverage, grounds and maintenance, retail and housekeeping fields. The job fair will take place on Wednesday, April 14 from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Downtown Aquarium. The job fair will feature multiple Landry’s concepts including:

Babin’s Seafood House

Brenner’s on the Bayou

Brick House Tavern + Tap

Bubba Gump Shrimp Co.

Cadillac Bar

Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse

Downtown Aquarium

Grotto

Joe’s Crab Shack

King Ranch Texas Kitchen

Landry’s Seafood House

Mastro’s Steakhouse

McCormick & Schmick’s

Morton’s The Steakhouse

Rainforest Café

Saltgrass Steak House

The Oceanaire Seafood Room

The Palm

The Post Oak at Uptown Houston

Vic & Anthony’s

Willie G’s Seafood

WHEN: Wednesday, April 14 from 10:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.

WHERE: Downtown Aquarium – 3rd Floor

410 Bagby Street

Houston, TX 77002

MORE INFO: For additional information, please visit www.landryscareers.com.