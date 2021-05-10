Landry’s Job Fair

HOUSTON (CW39) – On Wednesday, May 12, Landry’s will be hosting a job fair at Galveston Island Convention Center.

Landry’s is looking to fill several positions in the service industry. The job fair is from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Galveston Island Convention Center located at 5600 Seawall Boulevard, Galveston, TX 77551. Attendees are invited to more about the variety of positions which include the following:

Servers

Bartenders

Hosts

Bussers

Cooks

Dishwashers

Retail associates

Food & beverage attendants

Ride operators

Housekeeping

Room attendants

Laundry attendants

Night auditor

Grounds & maintenance crew

Applicants hired at the fair will receive a $250 sign-on bonus. The first $100 will be distributed after 20 days and $150 after 90 days. Multiple Landry concepts will be featured at the job fair, including:

The San Luis Hotel

The Galveston Holiday Inn Resort

IHOP

Brick House Tavern & Tap

The Hilton Galveston Island Resort

Rainforest Café

Galveston Island Historic Pleasure Pier

Landry’s Seafood House

Willie G’s Seafood & Steaks Fish Tales

Saltgrass Steakhouse

Bubba Gump Shrimp & Co

Fisherman’s Wharf Seafood Grill

Joe’s Crab Shack

To apply visit www.landryscareers.com or text Landrys to 77948 before attending today’s job fair. There will also be validated parking for attendees.