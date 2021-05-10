Landry’s Job Fair

HOUSTON (CW39) – On Wednesday, May 12, Landry’s will be hosting a job fair at Galveston Island Convention Center.
Landry’s is looking to fill several positions in the service industry. The job fair is from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Galveston Island Convention Center located at 5600 Seawall Boulevard, Galveston, TX 77551. Attendees are invited to more about the variety of positions which include the following:
- Servers
- Bartenders
- Hosts
- Bussers
- Cooks
- Dishwashers
- Retail associates
- Food & beverage attendants
- Ride operators
- Housekeeping
- Room attendants
- Laundry attendants
- Night auditor
- Grounds & maintenance crew
Applicants hired at the fair will receive a $250 sign-on bonus. The first $100 will be distributed after 20 days and $150 after 90 days. Multiple Landry concepts will be featured at the job fair, including:
- The San Luis Hotel
- The Galveston Holiday Inn Resort
- IHOP
- Brick House Tavern & Tap
- The Hilton Galveston Island Resort
- Rainforest Café
- Galveston Island Historic Pleasure Pier
- Landry’s Seafood House
- Willie G’s Seafood & Steaks Fish Tales
- Saltgrass Steakhouse
- Bubba Gump Shrimp & Co
- Fisherman’s Wharf Seafood Grill
- Joe’s Crab Shack
To apply visit www.landryscareers.com or text Landrys to 77948 before attending today’s job fair. There will also be validated parking for attendees.