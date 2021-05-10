Landry’s Job Fair

HOUSTON (CW39) –  On Wednesday, May 12, Landry’s will be hosting a job fair at Galveston Island Convention Center.

Landry’s is looking to fill several positions in the service industry.  The job fair is from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Galveston Island Convention Center located at 5600 Seawall Boulevard, Galveston, TX 77551.  Attendees are invited to more about the variety of positions which include the following:

  • Servers
  • Bartenders
  • Hosts
  • Bussers
  • Cooks
  • Dishwashers
  • Retail associates
  • Food & beverage attendants
  • Ride operators
  • Housekeeping
  • Room attendants
  • Laundry attendants
  • Night auditor
  • Grounds & maintenance crew

 Applicants hired at the fair will receive a $250 sign-on bonus.  The first $100 will be distributed after 20 days and $150 after 90 days.  Multiple Landry concepts will be featured at the job fair, including:

  • The San Luis Hotel
  • The Galveston Holiday Inn Resort
  • IHOP
  • Brick House Tavern & Tap
  • The Hilton Galveston Island Resort
  • Rainforest Café
  • Galveston Island Historic Pleasure Pier
  • Landry’s Seafood House
  • Willie G’s Seafood & Steaks Fish Tales
  • Saltgrass Steakhouse
  • Bubba Gump Shrimp & Co
  • Fisherman’s Wharf Seafood Grill
  • Joe’s Crab Shack

To apply visit www.landryscareers.com or text Landrys to 77948 before attending today’s job fair.  There will also be validated parking for attendees.

