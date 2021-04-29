Lowes hiring 850 new workers in Houston area

The busy season for DIYers has arrived and Lowes is gearing up to hire more than 850 new associates across its Houston stores during the companys National Hiring Day on May 4th.

In total, Lowes will welcome 50,000 new seasonal, part-time and full-time U.S. store associates across a variety of positions to help customers tackle their home projects this spring and summer. More details on Lowes competitive benefits and career advancement opportunities are below. Of note, no reservation or resumes are required for Lowe`s National Hiring Day, but job seekers can RSVP and learn more about the event by visiting corporate.lowes.com/national-hiring-day.

Of the 50,000, roughly 900 new associates will be hired in Houston. Open positions include cashiers, retail associates, stockers and receivers, merchandising service associates, drivers, supervisors and Pro sales roles.
Career advancements at all levels are available, such as Track to the Trades, a first-of-its-kind, national program equipping you with 100% tuition paid and the skills you need to launch your career in the skilled trades after 6 months of employment with Lowes.


Candidates (18+) can apply in-person at Lowes stores from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on May 4th

Part-time and full-time careers are inclusive of competitive pay for hourly associates and a wide variety of health, welfare and financial benefits to full-time and part-time associates, including health care and insurance benefits, retirement plans, an employee stock purchase plan, paid time off, leave programs and tuition assistance. Once at Lowes, candidates can also meet hiring managers, speak with associates and even receive on-the-spot offers.

