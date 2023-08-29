HOUSTON (KIAH) — Veterans bring numerous skills from their military background that are fundamental in various roles and industries. Although their service does not automatically qualify them for employment and the job search is not easy, their skillset is what wins the attention of employers and that’s where RecruitMilitary steps in.

They try to empower veterans with meaningful employment by connecting them with companies that are looking for military members’ unique skillsets.

Together, DAV & RecruitMilitary will host the National Virtual Career Fair for Veterans on Tuesday, August 29th online from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. local time. Nearly 100 organizations like Boeing, Plastipak, Intel Corporation, General Dynamics, Walgreens, and many more will be in attendance. Registration is free and available online to all transitioning military, veterans, military spouses, and dependents.